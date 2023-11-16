Man Murders Taxi Driver in Karachi, Says It Was a “Video Game Mission”

In Karachi’s Sachal police jurisdiction, a suspect was apprehended for murdering an online taxi driver six days ago. The perpetrator confessed to the crime, stating that he perceived the murder as “a task in a video game.”

On November 9, near Sir Syed Road in the Safura Goth area of Karachi, an unidentified vehicle was found, and a young man’s body was discovered a short distance away in the bushes. He had been shot after which the suspect confessed to the act.

Subsequently, the police identified the victim as Shahzaib, who had come to Karachi from Hyderabad. While he initially found a ride and later another vehicle, the events following this were unclear.

The police initiated an investigation, filed a case, and, six days later, successfully apprehended the wanted suspect involved in the murder of the online taxi driver.

According to the police, the suspect confessed, revealing that he perceived the taxi driver Shahzaib as part of a gaming task and murdered him accordingly. Following the incident the suspect, Samad, returned home and resumed his normal routine, engaging in gaming once again.

The police stated that this was Samad’s first murder in the context of gaming, although he had previously attempted to acquire a car on rent from Gulistan-e-Johar. However, the owner of the rent-a-car service asked for Samad’s address, which is why he could not “complete the task.”

Samad claimed in his statement that he became so engrossed in the game that he ceased to differentiate between the virtual and real aspects of life. However, as the reality of the situation came to light following his arrest, he expressed remorse.