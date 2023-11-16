Man Murders Taxi Driver in Karachi, Says It Was a “Video Game Mission”

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Nov 16, 2023 | 12:28 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In Karachi’s Sachal police jurisdiction, a suspect was apprehended for murdering an online taxi driver six days ago. The perpetrator confessed to the crime, stating that he perceived the murder as “a task in a video game.”

On November 9, near Sir Syed Road in the Safura Goth area of Karachi, an unidentified vehicle was found, and a young man’s body was discovered a short distance away in the bushes. He had been shot after which the suspect confessed to the act.

Subsequently, the police identified the victim as Shahzaib, who had come to Karachi from Hyderabad. While he initially found a ride and later another vehicle, the events following this were unclear.

ALSO READ

The police initiated an investigation, filed a case, and, six days later, successfully apprehended the wanted suspect involved in the murder of the online taxi driver.

According to the police, the suspect confessed, revealing that he perceived the taxi driver Shahzaib as part of a gaming task and murdered him accordingly. Following the incident the suspect, Samad, returned home and resumed his normal routine, engaging in gaming once again.

The police stated that this was Samad’s first murder in the context of gaming, although he had previously attempted to acquire a car on rent from Gulistan-e-Johar. However, the owner of the rent-a-car service asked for Samad’s address, which is why he could not “complete the task.”

ALSO READ

Samad claimed in his statement that he became so engrossed in the game that he ceased to differentiate between the virtual and real aspects of life. However, as the reality of the situation came to light following his arrest, he expressed remorse.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Hina Altaf’s Radiance Shines in Sun-kissed Pictures Clad in Red Pishwas
Read more in lens

proproperty

SHC Stands Firm on DHA Land Dispute, Blocks High-Rise Construction
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>