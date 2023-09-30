Man Flees After Brutal Murder of Wife Over Property Dispute in Sindh

In a shocking and heart-wrenching incident, a man identified as Qadir Bux Chachar brutally axed his wife, Sughran, to death in the suburban village of Mazar Chachar, Sindh. The horrific crime, resulting from a property dispute, occurred on Saturday.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the gruesome scene after receiving the report. Upon arrival, they secured both the victim’s body and the murder weapon – the bloodstained axe.

Initially, Sughran’s body was transported to Civil Hospital in Obaro for a post-mortem examination. However, due to the unavailability of a female doctor at that facility, it was subsequently moved to Civil Hospital in Daharki to ensure a thorough investigation.

Law enforcement agencies have launched an intensive manhunt for Qadir Bux Chachar, the alleged perpetrator. Raids are underway as they strive to bring him to justice for this heinous crime.

The community now awaits answers and justice in the wake of this tragic event that has shed light on the pressing issue of domestic disputes turning deadly.