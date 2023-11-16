Naseem Shah Decides to Leave Quetta Gladiators

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah has announced his decision to part ways with the Quetta Gladiators franchise for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to sources, Naseem Shah has decided to leave Quetta Gladiators after spending 5 years at the franchise.

Naseem Shah has achieved significant milestones, notably joining Quetta Gladiators in 2019 and delivering a stellar performance with a 5-wicket haul in the last PSL season. Naseem was signed by Quetta in PSL 4 but he was unable to participate due to an injury.

The 20-year-old fast bowler is now entering the drafting or trading process, with both Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi expressing interest in acquiring him.

However, it’s important to mention that Naseem Shah recently faced an injury during the Asia Cup and was unfortunately not part of the Pakistani team in the Cricket World Cup 2023, marking a significant setback. It is still unclear whether Naseem will be fit to play in the ninth edition of the PSL.

Despite this setback, there are strong indications that Naseem Shah may find a place in Peshawar Zalmi for the upcoming PSL season. This development is expected to bring excitement to Peshawar Zalmi fans and management alike, eagerly anticipating his contributions on the field.