Shahid Afridi Denies Involvement in Shaheen’s Appointment as Captain

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, revealed that the decision to make Shaheen Afridi the captain is entirely in the hands of Mohammad Hafeez and the PCB chairman.

During his appearance on a local sports show, Shahid Afridi clarified that he had nothing to do with that and that he was against it even when he assumed the captaincy of Lahore.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Faces Backlash for Laughing on Racist Joke About Viv Richards’ Marriage

“Making Shaheen a captain is entirely Hafeez’s and the PCB chairman’s decision. I have nothing to do with that. I was against it even when he took over Lahore’s captaincy. I told the Chairman not to remove Babar yet. Even if you do, make Rizwan a captain then”, @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/efL4TqdVlw — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 16, 2023

Shahid Afridi said, “I suggested to the Chairman not to remove Babar Azam from red-ball cricket. If there’s a decision to change the white-ball cricket captain, consider appointing Rizwan as the captain instead.”

He added, “The decision to appoint Shaheen as captain rests solely on Hafeez and the PCB chairman. I am not involved in that matter. I opposed it from the beginning, even when he assumed captaincy for Lahore.”

It should be noted that PCB appointed Shaheen Afridi as captain in T20I cricket and Shan Masood was appointed captain of red-ball cricket.

Babar Azam recently announced his resignation from captaincy across all formats for Pakistan, and these leadership changes followed his decision.

ALSO READ Sikandar Bakht Makes Shocking Claim About India’s Sneaky Toss Technique

The upcoming series against Australia on their home soil will consist of three test matches, with Shan Masood leading the Green Shirts.