Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shahid Afridi Denies Involvement in Shaheen’s Appointment as Captain

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 16, 2023 | 4:50 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, revealed that the decision to make Shaheen Afridi the captain is entirely in the hands of Mohammad Hafeez and the PCB chairman.

During his appearance on a local sports show, Shahid Afridi clarified that he had nothing to do with that and that he was against it even when he assumed the captaincy of Lahore.

ALSO READ

Shahid Afridi said, “I suggested to the Chairman not to remove Babar Azam from red-ball cricket. If there’s a decision to change the white-ball cricket captain, consider appointing Rizwan as the captain instead.”

He added, “The decision to appoint Shaheen as captain rests solely on Hafeez and the PCB chairman. I am not involved in that matter. I opposed it from the beginning, even when he assumed captaincy for Lahore.”

It should be noted that PCB appointed Shaheen Afridi as captain in T20I cricket and Shan Masood was appointed captain of red-ball cricket.

Babar Azam recently announced his resignation from captaincy across all formats for Pakistan, and these leadership changes followed his decision.

ALSO READ

The upcoming series against Australia on their home soil will consist of three test matches, with Shan Masood leading the Green Shirts.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>