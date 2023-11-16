Sikandar Bakht Makes Shocking Claim About India’s Sneaky Toss Technique

Former Pakistan bowler Sikandar Bakht has alleged that Rohit Sharma intentionally throws the coin far away during the toss to prevent the opposition captain from seeing it.

The video also featured a comparison of how Rohit Sharma tosses the coin at a greater distance compared to other captains during the toss.

In the video, it is evident that Rohit Sharma throws the coin far away during the toss, and the match referee, upon observing this, promptly declares the toss in India’s favor.

It should be noted that India won by 70 runs in the 1st semi-final of the World Cup 2023, advancing to the final for the fourth time.

India won the toss, chose to bat first, and set a mammoth target of 398 runs, with Virat Kohli setting the record for the most centuries in One Day International cricket with 50 centuries, surpassing the great Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 centuries.

Moreover, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer also scored a century, marking back-to-back centuries in this World Cup.

Meanwhile, India successfully defended the target, thanks to the fabulous bowling of Mohammad Shami, who achieved his third 5-wicket haul in this mega event. Shami took 7 wickets in that match while conceding 57 runs. New Zealand was bowled out for 327 runs despite Daryl Mitchell’s fighting knock of 134 runs.