Punjab Increases Fee for Annual Examination

All nine examination boards in Punjab, including the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi, have implemented a fee hike for the annual examinations.

The matric exam fee, outlined in the notification, has been raised from Rs550 to Rs700. This increase is accompanied by additional charges for development, scholarship, and sports funds, along with an elevated processing fee for the admission form.

The revised fees are immediately applicable, and the deadline for submission of admission fees has been set for November 15.

In addition to this, students must pay Rs200 for the development fund, Rs80 for the scholarship fund, Rs100 for the sports fee, and Rs530 for the processing fee, in addition to the original fee.

The admission form fee has been adjusted to Rs100. For regular science group students in classes 9th and 10th, the fee is Rs1,400, while arts group students with practicals will also pay Rs1,400.

General group students will incur a charge of Rs1,300. Private students, on the other hand, will pay Rs1,500 for the science group, Rs1,500 for the arts group with practicals, and Rs1,400 for the general group.

Consequently, the total admission fee for regular science group students will be Rs3,110, the same as for regular arts group students, including practicals, while regular arts group students will pay a total admission fee of Rs3,010.

Private science group students will incur a total admission fee of Rs3,210, private arts group students with practicals will pay Rs3,210, and private arts group students will have a total fee of Rs3,110.

The notification further specifies that the deadline for admission with a single fee is from November 15 to December 12, with double fees applicable from December 13 to December 26. The last date for submission of admission with triple fees is from December 27 to January 3.