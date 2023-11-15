Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Breaking: Shaheen Afridi Officially Named T20I Captain of Pakistan

By Saad Nasir | Published Nov 15, 2023 | 8:03 pm

Shaheen Afridi has been appointed as T20I captain of Pakistan.

The development follows the resignation of Babar Azam, who stepped down as all-format captain of Pakistan after a meeting with PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf.

 

More to follow…

>