Breaking: Shaheen Afridi Officially Named T20I Captain of Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi has been appointed as T20I captain of Pakistan.
The development follows the resignation of Babar Azam, who stepped down as all-format captain of Pakistan after a meeting with PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf.
More to follow…
