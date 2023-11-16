Two Leaders Unite: JazzCash Enabled as Payment Instrument on PayFast

PayFast, Pakistan’s leading payment gateway is proud to reaffirm its strategic partnership with JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading fintech provider. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in revolutionizing online transactions and fostering financial inclusion for millions of Pakistanis.

JazzCash is now available as a payment option on PayFast. This integration empowers customers to seamlessly use their JazzCash mobile wallet for online purchases, unlocking a world of flexibility, especially if they don’t own conventional payment cards or bank accounts. Whether shopping for their favourite products or settling their bills, this collaboration brings unparalleled convenience to customers’ fingertips.

“We are thrilled to join hands with JazzCash, a market leader in digital payments,” said Adnan Ali, CEO of PayFast. He added: “This collaboration underscores our commitment to simplifying transactions, elevating user experiences, and nurturing financial empowerment in Pakistan!”

“JazzCash’s partnership with PayFast signifies a critical step in creating financial ease through digital financial services. It is collaborations like these that are illuminating the path towards a financially empowered future for Pakistan where innovation, accessibility, and inclusivity converge to transform lives and pave the way for prosperity,” added Ghufran Abbasi, Head of Business Development, JazzCash.

Businesses partnering with PayFast will now benefit by offering clients an additional payment method on their platform. Recent data from the State Bank of Pakistan reveals that over 86 million e-wallet transactions have already occurred in 2023, totaling more than RS. 200 billion.

With JazzCash alone boasting more than 43 million registered users, merchants using PayFast can tap into this growing market, boost their revenue streams, and elevate their customers’ checkout experiences.

Arshad Raza, PayFast Chairman reiterated: “JazzCash has emerged as the go-to platform for convenient and secure digital payments, while PayFast serves as one the country’s most reliable online payment service providers. As such, this partnership plays a pivotal role in transforming the financial landscape of Pakistan, gearing the country towards being a more cashless society.”