Ravi Shastri Believes Virat Kohli Can Surpass Tendulkar’s Record of 100 Centuries

Former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri suggested that it would be unwise to underestimate Virat Kohli’s ability to reach the milestone of 100 international hundreds.

In an ICC sports show, Ravi Shastri emphasized that Virat Kohli’s potential to achieve the milestone of 100 international centuries should not be underestimated, particularly in light of the accomplished batsman surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI centuries.

Ravi Shastri said, “Who would have thought when Sachin Tendulkar got 100 hundreds that anyone would come close he’s got 80, 80 international hundreds, 50 of them in the one-day game which makes him the highest.”

He added, “Nothing’s impossible because such players, when they start reeling off hundreds, then they score them pretty quickly. In his next 10 innings, you might see another five hundreds.”

Ravi Shastri noted that Virat Kohli, unlike in previous World Cups, seems more composed on the field, highlighting his calm demeanor in managing the pressure of crucial matches.

It must be noted that Virat Kohli marked his 50th ODI century in style as he played a key role in India’s victory over New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semi-final held in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

Virat Kohli will aim to increase his remarkable World Cup 2023 tally when India faces Australia in the final on Sunday, November 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.