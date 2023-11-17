Wasim Akram Slams Former Pakistani Cricketer for Toss-Fixing Claims

Former Pakistan captain and ‘Sultan of Swing’, Wasim Akram responded to the remarks made by former Pakistani cricketer Sikander Bakht regarding allegations of toss-fixing during the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 clash between India and New Zealand.

While participating in a local sports show, Wasim Akram mentioned that he doesn’t appreciate speculations. He recalled debunking Hasan Raza’s theory about giving a different ball to Indian bowlers in the past. He briefly addressed Sikander Bakht’s comment but didn’t give it much attention.

Wasim Akram said, “Who decides where the coin should land? The mat is there for sponsorship reasons. I feel embarrassed.”

Earlier, Sikandar Bakht mentioned in a local sports show, “If you look closely, whenever Rohit Sharma gets to flip the coin for the toss, he also tosses it far away from the other captain.”

He added,” It is almost far enough that the other captain never really gets to see what the actual outcome of the toss was.”

Meanwhile, Wasim Akram discussed India’s World Cup performance and specifically highlighted Rohit Sharma. He mentioned that Rohit may not frequently score centuries or double centuries, but he contributes significantly with the starts he provides.

Moreover, even before the start of the first semi-final of the mega event, controversy arose when Daily Mail Sport revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allegedly exerted pressure on the International Cricket Council (ICC) to employ a pre-used pitch for the match, contrary to the initial plan of using a fresh surface.

India emerged victorious in the first semi-final against New Zealand and advanced to the final of the World Cup, where they will face the mighty Australians on Sunday 19 November at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.