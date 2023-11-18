All You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy A25

Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy A25 soon, and recent renders of the smartphone have surfaced once again. MySmartPrice showcased the device in three colors, along with almost the entire list of its specifications for the mid-range phone.

The design of the phone remains largely unchanged including thick bezels for the screen, a notch for the selfie camera, and a clean cutout for the primary camera setup with no raised island. It also retains its curved edges on all four corners.

According to the leak, the Galaxy A25 will be powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset and may come equipped with up to 8 GB of RAM. The phone will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, incorporating a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The screen boasts 1080p resolution and supports a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, with a peak brightness reaching up to 1000 nits.

The rear camera setup of the Galaxy A25 will feature a 50 MP main camera with OIS, accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2 MP macro camera. This represents a slight improvement over the camera configuration of the Galaxy A24. Meanwhile, the selfie camera remains consistent with a 13 MP shooter.

The phone is anticipated to launch with Samsung’s proprietary features including Samsung Knox protection and Samsung Pay. Notably, the device is expected to receive four years of OS updates and five years of software updates, a significant offering for a budget phone and largely unmatched by other OEMs.

Anticipated to hit the market in early 2024, the Galaxy A25 will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 25W charging. The device will weigh 197 grams. Pricing and availability details, the last remaining unknowns, are likely to be disclosed at the official launch.