ChatGPT Owner Fired as Company CEO for ‘Dishonesty’

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been removed from the company’s board for a lack of “candid communication”, announced the AI startup on Friday.

OpenAI’s blog post says that the board has no more confidence in Altman’s ability to continue leading the company.

Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.

Mira Murati, the Chief Technology Officer, has assumed the role of interim CEO with immediate effect. The company will initiate a search for a permanent CEO. OpenAI’s communications department, when approached by The Verge, opted not to provide additional comments beyond the information shared in the blog post. Multiple sources indicate that OpenAI employees learned about this development concurrently with its public announcement.

Sam Altman shared his departing words on X (formerly Twitter), saying that he loved his time at OpenAI and it was transformative.

i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later. 🫡 — Sam Altman (@sama) November 17, 2023

According to OpenAI’s announcement, co-founder and president Greg Brockman will be relinquishing his role as chairman of the board but will continue to be part of the company. Shortly after the announcement, Brockman shared on X that he had resigned, citing “today’s news” as the reason for his decision.

After learning today’s news, this is the message I sent to the OpenAI team: https://t.co/NMnG16yFmm pic.twitter.com/8x39P0ejOM — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 18, 2023

Subsequently, in another post on X, Brockman conveyed that both he and Altman received notice of their removal from the board on Friday from OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who also holds a board position. “Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today,” expressed Brockman.

Sam and I are shocked and saddened by what the board did today. Let us first say thank you to all the incredible people who we have worked with at OpenAI, our customers, our investors, and all of those who have been reaching out. We too are still trying to figure out exactly… — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 18, 2023

This development is notably abrupt. Altman, the public face of OpenAI, played a pivotal role in initiating the current AI arms race with last year’s widely acclaimed release of ChatGPT. Just a week ago, Altman delivered the keynote address at the company’s inaugural DevDay conference, unveiling a suite of significant updates to stay competitive with major tech counterparts like Microsoft and Google. Additionally, Altman participated as a speaker at Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference.