ChatGPT Will Soon Let You Make Your Own AI Chatbot

As OpenAI gears up for its inaugural developer conference, a substantial ChatGPT update has come to light through a new leak.

Leaked screenshots and videos shared by The Decoder reveal a personalized chatbot creator equipped with many of the same features already seen in ChatGPT using GPT-4, such as web browsing and data analysis. The leak shows that OpenAI has plans to introduce a new marketplace where users can share their own chatbots and browse others.

A few days ago, a user named Choi provided a summary of ChatGPT’s rumored upcoming updates. This morning, SEO tools developer Tibor Blaho shared a video demonstrating the user interface of this feature in action. It showcased a GPT Builder option that allows users to input prompts, with an example reading, “Create a chatbot that assists in generating visuals for new products.”

Here is a short video preview of the new ChatGPT Prototype – Gizmo V8. The feature previously known as "Magic Maker" for creating new GPTs is now called "GPT Builder". It seems that the "Welcome Message" has been removed, and GPT Builder can now also generate profile pictures… pic.twitter.com/Rfbl8dIXvX — Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) November 5, 2023

Within the “Create” section, you can find choices for selecting a default language, tone, and writing style for the chatbot. Subsequently, within the “Configure” section, there are options to assign a name, provide a description, and describe instructions to the chatbot regarding its capabilities and limitations.

Users also have the option to upload files to create a customized knowledgebase and toggle features like web browsing and image generation. Additionally, there is a provision for adding custom actions to your chatbot.

There is also a “Preview pane” next to configuration options that features a prompt box that allows users to test the chatbot as they make edits. Braho has shared a comprehensive breakdown of the GPT Builder in a LinkedIn post as well.

In addition to the recently introduced Gizmo tool, Choi claims that OpenAI is preparing to launch an enterprise subscription plan labeled as the “Team” subscription. This plan is expected to offer both “Flexible” and “Annual” subscription options.

Choi has posted a screenshot that provides a detailed breakdown of the features associated with the Team plan, including access to unlimited high-speed GPT-4 and the ability to work with context four times longer than before.

More than 90% rumors:

– Gizmo announcement.

– Features:

* Sandbox – Provides an environment to import, test, and modify existing chatbots.

* Custom Actions – Define additional functionality for your chatbot using OpenAPI specifications

* Knowledge… pic.twitter.com/XB1FYgliLE — CHOI (@arrakis_ai) November 2, 2023

According to the screenshot, the Team plan is priced at $25 per user per month, with Choi suggesting that the non-annual option will be available at $30 per month. Notably, both subscription plans require a minimum of three users.

It is likely that most of these features will be announced tonight at OpenAI’s first developer conference.