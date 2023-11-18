Mohammad Amir Names 2 Openers to Replace Babar and Rizwan in T20Is

Mohammad Amir expressed on a local news channel that he wants Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub to open the innings in the T20-International (T20I) format.

He believes that the initial 6 overs of a T20I match are essential to build momentum and carry on to build a high total.

Amir showed displeasure towards current T20I openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, while fellow cricketer Imad Wasim praised Azam for his deft touches, but said that he isn’t a power-hitter.

Amir was pleased with the powerplay performance of the fast bowlers, but he wants a change of plan in T20I format batting because he believes that Fakhar and Saim are more suited for opening the inning.

Amir finished his T20I career with 59 wickets in 50 matches. He had an average of 21.40 while his economy was 7.02.

He retired from international cricket in 2020 citing mental issues. Cricket supporters still see him play in various T20 leagues all around the world.

Pakistan’s next T20I assignment is in New Zealand. Green shirts will play a 5-match T20I series in mid-January 2024.

Interim chief selector Wahab Riaz is expected to announce the squad in the upcoming days.