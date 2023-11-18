Oxford University Press Pakistan and Beaconhouse to Offer OxfordAQA Qualifications in Pakistan

Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan and Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s largest network of private schools announced a strategic partnership to offer OxfordAQA International GCSEs and A-levels in Pakistan, marking a significant milestone for the country’s educational landscape.

Under this MoU, Beaconhouse schools will administer OxfordAQA examinations with support from Oxford University Press in Pakistan. The school will provide secure examination venues across Pakistan, enabling students nationwide to take OxfordAQA exams.

OxfordAQA is a provider of international qualifications, offering a range of international GCSEs, AS & A-levels to schools all around the world. It is a partnership between Oxford University Press (a department of the University of Oxford) and AQA, by far the UK’s largest provider of GCSEs and A-levels.

Talking about the partnership, Managing Director of OxfordAQA, Andrew Coombe said,

Fair assessment in education can be life-changing, determining whether students receive grades that reflect their abilities. At OxfordAQA, we’ve developed a unique Fair Assessment approach for our international GCSE, AS, and A-level exams providing all students an equal opportunity to showcase their knowledge and skills.

CEO of Beaconhouse Kasim Kasuri commented on the partnership saying,

Beaconhouse believes in empowering students by providing them with multiple pathways to success, and this collaboration is a significant step in that direction. It adds to our diverse range of international qualifications that provide students with the best educational opportunities that not only enrich their academic experience but also prepare them to excel in a competitive international landscape.

Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, Oxford University Press, Pakistan said “This strategic partnership will enable us to provide high-quality, globally recognized qualifications to students in Pakistan, as they prepare for the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century”.