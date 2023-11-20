40,000 Seats Remained Vacant in ODI World Cup 2023 Final

The turnout of Indian fans for the ODI World Cup 2023 final has been termed underwhelming after 40 thousand seats remained vacant in the high-profile match.

The highly anticipated ODI World Cup 2023 final witnessed a notable shortfall in crowd attendance at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Despite the grandeur of the occasion and the host nation, India, contending for the championship, only 92 thousand spectators were present, falling significantly short of the expected 132 thousand which was the mentioned capacity of the stadium. A stark contrast emerged when compared to the ODI World Cup 2015 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia, where 93 thousand fans filled the stands.

Critics point to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), citing their purported inability to effectively manage the World Cup, contributing to the underwhelming turnout. Additionally, the Indian crowd’s subdued response in the face of their team’s loss suggests a lack of spirited support. Speculation looms over ticket reselling in the black market, raising questions about the fair distribution and management.