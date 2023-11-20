How Australia Won World Cup 2023 the Pakistan Way

Australia clinched the 2023 World Cup by defeating the host team, India, in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This win marks the Aussies’ sixth World Cup title.

Australia had a challenging start to the tournament, losing their first two games against India and South Africa. They were considered underdogs, with little discussion about their potential to win the title. However, they staged a remarkable comeback by winning all the remaining matches, including the final.

ALSO READ Wahab Riaz Announces Squad for Series Against World Champions Australia

Their key bowlers, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc, struggled initially in the tournament, and the main batter, David Warner, appeared to be out of form. Despite these setbacks, these players regained their momentum and bounced back strongly with outstanding performances, ultimately leading their team to victory.

In the past, Pakistan, when winning tournaments, followed a similar narrative. They were initially considered underdogs, with minimal expectations of clinching the title. Like Australia, they lost early matches but rebounded impressively to secure the titles.

Just as the Pakistan team encountered during the Champions Trophy 2017, players like Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan, along with other batsmen, initially struggled with their form. However, they managed to regain their confidence by winning all their matches. Hasan Ali emerged as a formidable bowler, consistently taking wickets in the middle overs, while Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir also made significant contributions. In the batting department, Mohammad Hafeez played a crucial role in both the semi-finals and the final, showcasing brilliance with the bat. Ultimately, these players played pivotal roles in securing the title for Pakistan.

In the 1992 World Cup, the Pakistan cricket team faced a precarious situation as they lost their first three games, placing them on the brink of elimination. However, a remarkable turnaround occurred as they bounced back, playing exceptional cricket and winning all subsequent matches to ultimately clinch the title.

Similarly, in the 2017 Champions Trophy, Pakistan found themselves at the bottom of the table after a disappointing loss to India in the initial match. Nevertheless, they staged a strong comeback by winning all remaining matches, including the final, where they once again faced India, emerging victorious to secure the Champions Trophy title.

Australia experienced a similar scenario in a different tournament, losing their first game against both India and South Africa. Despite the setbacks, Australia displayed resilience by mounting a strong comeback. They defeated South Africa in the semi-final and went on to triumph over India in the final. Notably, the same opponents met again in the knockout stages, but this time Australia held the upper hand.

ALSO READ Babar and Co. Congratulate Australia on World Cup Win Against India

Australia’s dramatic turnaround in the World Cup occurred during the match against Afghanistan. The Aussies were on the brink of a potential upset, facing the possibility of losing the game as they struggled at 91-7 while chasing a target of 292. With all the main batters dismissed, the situation seemed dire. However, Glenn Maxwell remained at the crease, displaying remarkable composure. Despite suffering from cramps, he unleashed powerful shots, sending the ball soaring into the crowd.

Maxwell’s heroic innings of 201 not out single-handedly propelled Australia to victory in a spectacular comeback. This victory provided Australia with a significant boost, securing their qualification for the World Cup semi-final.

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan faced a crucial do-or-die game against South Africa. Shadab and Iftikhar formed a formidable partnership, showcasing brilliant batting skills and setting a competitive target. Pakistan emerged victorious, securing a spot in the semi-finals. Facing New Zealand, considered the tournament’s top team, Babar and Rizwan displayed exceptional batting form, guiding Pakistan to a convincing win.

Although Pakistan lost to England in the final, echoes of the 1992 World Cup victory lingered. Similarly, Australia experienced a resurgence in the 2023 World Cup, with key players like Warner, Smith, Zampa, and Starc regaining their form during crucial matches.

In the World Cup 2023 final, Travis Head’s innings mirrored Fakhar Zaman’s performance in the Champions Trophy 2017 final. Initially left out of the playing XI due to injury, Head was later brought back into the side. He made significant contributions with the bat in the semi-final and final, including a match-winning knock of 137 runs in the ultimate clash. Head was named the player of the match in both the semi-final and final.

Similarly, Fakhar Zaman had a similar storyline in the 2017 Champions Trophy. Initially excluded from the playing XI in the first match against India, he was brought in later and showcased aggressive and stylish batting. Scoring fifties in the last three games, including the semi-final, he played a magnificent century in the final against arch-rivals India. This contributed to Pakistan posting a massive total, successfully defending it, and ultimately clinching the title.

ALSO READ No Pakistani in Team of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Meanwhile, Pakistan secured two victories in the initial two games of the 2023 World Cup. However, they faced a setback with four consecutive defeats, including a match against Australia. Unfortunately, this prevented them from qualifying for the semi-final spot, dashing hopes of repeating their past successes. On the other hand, Australia, despite losing their first two games, showcased remarkable resilience and brilliance in their subsequent matches. Ultimately, they emerged as the world champions, proving that they were on a different level compared to Pakistan throughout the tournament.