Haris Rauf Rejects Touring Australia for Test Series

Fast bowler Haris Rauf has declared the stiffness in his body as the reason behind his unavailability for the Test series against Australia.

In a candid conversation with Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf has disclosed the reasons behind his unavailability for the upcoming Australia series. Reports suggest that Wahab Riaz urged Rauf to join the Pakistan team in Australia, to which the fast bowler responded, “I know my body well, that’s why I can’t go to Australia.”

Haris Rauf cited stiffness in his body, emphasizing, “I suffered an injury during the previous Test match, so I can’t take the risk now.” Despite assertions of fitting into the setup, Haris Rauf expressed a preference for focusing on white-ball cricket, stating, “All my focus is on the T20 series against New Zealand and the World Cup. I wish to play Test for Pakistan, but I cannot fit into the setup.”

This exclusive insight into Haris Rauf’s decision sheds light on his strategic approach to prioritize recovery and readiness for upcoming T20 engagements, providing a glimpse into the intricate dynamics within the cricketing world.