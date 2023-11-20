No Pakistani in Team of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 team has been announced with Indian opening star batter Rohit Sharma leading the team.

The selection panel consisted of Ian Bishop, Kass Naidoo, Shane Watson (Commentators), Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager, Cricket), and Sunil Vaidya (Journalist, Ahmedabad Mirror).

1.Quinton de Kock (wk)

Quinton de Kock, the South African wicketkeeper-batsman, is entrusted with the wicket-keeping duties in this lineup. The left-handed player showcased remarkable form, scoring four centuries and enforcing 20 dismissals behind the stumps, the highest in the tournament. His consistency proved pivotal for the success of the South African team during their 2023 World Cup campaign.

2. Rohit Sharma (c)

Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain, is the second opener. Throughout the tournament, the 36-year-old received acclaim for his outstanding performance, maintaining an impressive average of over 50 with the bat and a strike rate exceeding 120. Rohit played a crucial role in setting up a solid foundation for India, allowing other batsmen to capitalize on it.

3. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli secured the No. 3 position by making history in the 2023 World Cup, where he set a new record by achieving 50 ODI centuries. Accumulating an impressive total of 765 runs, he not only clinched the Player of the Tournament award but also emerged as the batsman with the highest run tally in a single edition of the World Cup

4. Daryll Mitchell

Taking the fourth spot is the New Zealand batter, Daryl Mitchell. Displaying remarkable consistency with the bat in this World Cup, he notched up two half-centuries and an equal number of centuries. Noteworthy is the fact that both of his centuries were against the formidable bowling lineup of India.

5. KL Rahul

Indian batter KL Rahul secured the No. 5 spot with an impressive tally of 552 runs at an average of 69 in the 2023 World Cup. He showcased his skill with a brilliant century against the Netherlands.

6. Glenn Maxwell

With a stellar performance throughout the tournament, Glenn Maxwell earned his well-deserved spot in the team of the tournament. Maxwell showcased his exceptional value, notably becoming the first cricketer to score an ODI double-century while chasing. With a batting average exceeding 60 and a remarkable strike rate of 150, Maxwell’s contributions were outstanding. Additionally, he demonstrated prowess with the ball, securing six wickets while maintaining an economy rate below 6.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was crucial in maintaining his team’s balance with his exceptional all-round abilities. Although he didn’t register any centuries or half-centuries with the bat, his contribution of 120 runs at an average of 40.00 and a strike rate of 101.69 was significant. Particularly noteworthy was his pivotal role in securing India’s closely contested group-stage match against New Zealand.

8. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah showcased remarkable brilliance, particularly in terms of his economy rate, during the event. Finishing as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets, Bumrah consistently maintained an economy rate below 5 throughout the tournament, a truly outstanding feat in contemporary cricket.

9. Dilshan Madushanka

Sri Lankan left-arm pace bowler Dilshan Madushanka has also earned a spot in the ICC World Team, having taken 21 wickets at an impressive average of 25. He showcased exceptional bowling skills, particularly in the opening overs, and delivered a remarkable 5-wicket haul against India.



10. Adam Zampa

Despite a slow start with a couple of uninspiring performances, Adam Zampa emerged as the top wicket-taking spinner in the 2023 World Cup. His outstanding comeback included three instances of claiming four wickets in a match. Remarkably, even in the batting-friendly conditions of India, he maintained an economy rate below 6 throughout the tournament.



11. Mohammad Shami

Despite missing the first four matches, Mohammad Shami of India emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup. Shami secured three five-wicket hauls during the tournament, including an impressive seven-wicket performance in the semi-final. His total wicket count for the event stood at 24.



12. Gerald Coetzee

South African emerging pace bowler Gerald Coetzee has been selected as the 12th player in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Team, having secured an impressive 20 wickets at an average of 19.80. His noteworthy performance in the middle overs, where he took crucial wickets, played a pivotal role in bolstering the Proteas’ bowling attack.