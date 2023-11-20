Virat Kohli Sets Record with Third ICC Player of the Tournament Award

The 13th edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has concluded, with Australia claiming their sixth World Cup title after defeating hosts India in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli clinched the Player of the Tournament award after scoring an impressive 765 runs, the highest in the tournament. Accompanied by three centuries, his outstanding performance with the bat also earned him the prestigious Golden Bat award.

ALSO READ Australia Wins World Cup 2023 by Defeating India Easily in the Final

This is Virat Kohli’s third ICC Player of the Tournament award. He had previously won the 2014 T20 World Cup the 2016 T20 World Cup, and now the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli has also set the record for 50 centuries in ODIs in this mega event, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s previous milestone of 49 centuries.

On the other hand, Travis Head played brilliantly in the final, scoring a match-winning knock of 137 runs while chasing. As a result, he was awarded Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

Travis Head has also achieved the remarkable distinction of becoming only the fourth player overall and the second Australian player after Shane Warne to receive the Player of the Match award twice in a single World Cup, accomplishing this feat in both the semi-final and final matches of the tournament.

Mohammad Shami, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls, was awarded the Golden Ball for his outstanding performance.

Australia, electing to field first, restricted India to a modest 240 runs, thanks to their brilliant bowling effort. Virat Kohli’s 54 off 56 balls and KL Rahul’s 66 off 107 balls were the highlights of India’s innings.

Captain Rohit Sharma started aggressively, smashing 47 off 31 balls, including three massive sixes, but failed to maintain his destructive batting form.

Australia’s chase began disastrously, losing three quick wickets for just 47 runs. However, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne formed a match-winning partnership of 192 runs.

Head scored a brilliant 137 runs, while Labuschagne chipped in with a solid 58. Head was eventually dismissed, leaving Australia with two runs to win.

ALSO READ Mohammad Amir Names 2 Openers to Replace Babar and Rizwan in T20Is

Maxwell came in and hit the winning runs, securing Australia’s six-wicket victory and their sixth World Cup title.

Meanwhile, Maxwell, Marsh, Warner, Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood, and Smith became two-time World Cup champions, having previously won the title in 2015.