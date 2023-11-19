Australia Wins World Cup 2023 by Defeating India Easily in the Final

Australia lifted their sixth World Cup title as they defeated India convincingly in the final of the 2023 World Cup.

Opting to bowl first, Australia took on the attack to the Indian batters as they struck fairly early by dismissing the Prince of Ahmedabad, Shubman Gill for only 4.

ALSO READ Another Former Cricketer to Get Major Role in PCB

Rohit counter-attacked brilliantly but he too fell before Shreyas Iyer fell cheaply too. Kohli and KL Rahul took on the responsibility to rebuild the innings as they both scored fifties but Australia never were in trouble.

They dismissed Indian batters on frequent intervals as India was dismissed for 240, the first time losing all of their wickets in this tournament.

India, on a winning streak of 10 matches, going through the group stages unscathed, were on the back foot for the first time in the mega-event. Australia looked under pressure early on as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami took three quick wickets to shock the mighty Aussies.

ALSO READ Mohammad Amir Names 2 Openers to Replace Babar and Rizwan in T20Is

But it wasn’t meant to be as Travis Head had answer to all the questions posed by the Indian bowlers. Head scored a sensational century, aided by a solid fifty by Marnus Labuschagne as Australia shocked the 120,000 Indian crowd in Ahmedabad.

Australia chased down the target comfortably with 6 wickets in hand and over 7 overs to spare. Australia once again lifting another World Cup trophy.