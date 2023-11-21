65-Year-Old in KP Enrolls in School For the First Time

Breaking stereotypes and embracing a lifelong dream, a 65-year-old man in the Timergara area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has secured admission to school for the very first time.

According to a report, 65-year-old Dilawar Khan has enrolled himself in the 1st grade at Government Primary School Khungi. Talking to a local media outlet, Dilawar Khan said that it was his lifelong dream to receive an education.

However, due to financial difficulties, he had to abandon his education and start working to provide for his family at a very young age.

“I worked for the entire duration of my youth to earn bread for my poor family. I am happy to have embarked on the path of learning to fulfill my desire,” he told the media outlet.

One of his teachers at the school lauded Dilawar Khan for his determination, stating that he is a role model for people who want to learn. His teacher described him as a “dedicated student.”