Apple to Keep iPhone 16 and 16 Plus on Old 60Hz Screens

The iPhone 16 lineup is not coming until late 2024, but early details have emerged through sources in the supply chain.

Sadly, the vanilla iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will stick with 60Hz screens for another year, according to the leak. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are expected to get a slight bump in display sizes to 6.27-inch and 6.86 inches, respectively, with 120Hz LTPO support. However, the Pro Max’s size seems too big to be true, so we recommend a grain of salt.

On the other hand, the standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are expected to maintain their current sizes of 6.12-inch and 6.69-inch, respectively. Notably, industry insider Ross Young seems to validate this information, stating that Pro Motion technology is slated to be introduced to the standard models in 2025 with the iPhone 17 family.

Returning to the 2024 iPhone 16 lineup, anticipate the inclusion of Dynamic Island on all models, as one would expect. The A17 Pro chipset may come down to the vanilla phones while the Pro siblings could get the new speculated A18 SoC.

While longstanding iPhone users may be indifferent to sticking with a modest 60Hz display for another year, the displays on Apple’s premium base iPhones are starting to appear less competitive when compared to the offerings in Android’s flagship and midrange lineup. Considering that you can get a high refresh rate display on a $200-ish Android phone when a $700 base iPhone only has a 60Hz screen.

Some reports also predicted a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera instead of the large Dynamic Island, but it appears that it’s not happening with the iPhone 16.

Similar reports also speculate an under-display face unlock module in the future, but not until at least the iPhone 17.