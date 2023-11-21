Chikoo, Bank Alfalah Announce POS Payment Device Partnership

Chikoo, a leading digital business platform, and Bank Alfalah, one of the leading commercial banks in Pakistan, announced their strategic partnership at the largest technology conference, +92Disrupt, organized by Katalyst Labs.

The industry-first partnership aims to empower the more than 5 million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Pakistan with a comprehensive suite of digital solutions seamlessly integrated with cutting edge payments technology from Bank Alfalah.

The collaboration will enable the integration of the Chikoo platform into the cutting-edge smart Point-of-Sale (POS) devices by Bank Alfalah, revolutionizing the landscape for businesses by enabling seamless digitization of sales, payments, and customer management from Bank Bank Alfalah POS device. This facilitates the transition from a traditional brick-and-mortar model to a more efficient digital framework for enterprises of all natures.

During the announcement, the CEO and co-founder of Brandverse & Chikoo, Raza Matin, revealed that the solution will be jointly marketed and distributed by Chikoo and Bank Alfalah. The Head of Payments Division at Bank Alfalah, Amaar Naveed Ikhlas, represented the bank during this announcement.

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Raza said, “It is a momentous occasion for the team at Chikoo. We have been quietly working on this project for well over a year and are excited to announce the pairing of our powerful platform with the best-in-class payments experience from Bank Alfalah, to accomplish our shared mission of delivering merchant delight to the millions of MSMEs in Pakistan.”

Amaar Ikhlas, Head-Retail Payment Solutions highlighted that Bank Alfalah takes immense pride in working with impact creating platforms like Chikoo paving the way for Pakistan’s digital future.

The partnership between Chikoo and Bank Alfalah is a major milestone as it allows all types of businesses to manage their daily needs around payments with ease and transparency helping them sell more. This collaboration promises a transformative experience for businesses and opens doors for digital commerce innovation throughout Pakistan.