Gold Price in Pakistan Crosses Rs. 215,500 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan rose by Rs. 500 per tola on Tuesday to settle at Rs. 215,600 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 500 per tola to Rs. 215,600 while the price of 10 grams registered an increase of Rs. 428 to Rs. 184,842.

ALSO READ Rupee Gains Further Ground Against US Dollar 4th Day in a Row

Last week, the price of the precious metal in Pakistan rose by Rs. 4,100 per tola. During the week, the price of gold crossed Rs. 216,000 market for the first time in over two months before settling at Rs. 215,100 to end the week.

In the international market, spot gold went up by 0.6 percent to $1,988.39 per ounce as of 1025 GMT, while the US gold futures were up 0.5 percent to $1,990.20.