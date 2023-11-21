Rupee Gains Further Ground Against US Dollar 4th Day in a Row

The Pakistani rupee gained further ground 4th day in a row against the US Dollar today after opening trade at 288 in the interbank market.

At 11:30 PM, it was bullish, jumping to the 281 level against the greenback after gaining Rs. 7 during early-day trade.

Later, the interbank rate dropped back to 285 between 1:30 PM and 2:30 PM before anchoring trends for the remainder of the day. Open market rates across multiple currency counters stood in the 283-286 range today.

At close, the PKR appreciated by 0.06 percent to close at 285.78 after gaining 18 paisas against the dollar today.

The rupee closed in the green for the fourth consecutive day today.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 69 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down over Rs. 116 against the greenback. As per exchange rate movements witnessed today, the PKR has gained over 18 paisas against the dollar.

The PKR was red against some of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It gained five paisas against the Saudi Riyal (SAR), five paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED), and 39 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD).

Conversely, it lost 56 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), 91 paisas against the Euro (EUR), and Rs. 1.14 against the British Pound (GBP) in today’s interbank currency market.