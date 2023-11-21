Two Former Superstar Bowlers Join Pakistan Cricket Team as Bowling Coaches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced today that former Pakistan cricketers Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal have been appointed as the Fast Bowling and Spin Bowling Coaches, respectively, for the Pakistan Men’s Team.

Umar Gul, who takes over from Morne Morkel, and Ajmal are set to join the Pakistan team during the Test series against Australia, slated to start from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, as well as the T20I series against New Zealand from January 12 to 21, 2024.

This year, Umar Gul also served as the bowling coach for the Pakistan men’s team during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and the subsequent series against New Zealand at home.

In addition, last season, Gul was the bowling coach for the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL and Afghanistan’s bowling coach in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Umar Gul, expressing his joy at the appointment as the bowling coach of the national side, said, “I am pleased to join as the bowling coach of the Pakistan team and feel honored to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf.”

He added, “Having had previous working experience with the men’s side, I will bring my coaching expertise with the aim of elevating Pakistan’s bowling prowess to new heights.”

Saeed Ajmal, a former world number-one ODI bowler, made his international debut for Pakistan in 2008. He played 35 Tests, 113 ODIs, and 64 T20Is for Pakistan, taking a total of 447 wickets across all three formats. He also served as the spin bowling coach for the PSL franchise Islamabad United.

Saeed said, “I am truly honoured and grateful for the opportunity provided by Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf to serve as the spin bowling coach. I am delighted to contribute to the development of spin bowling talent within the Pakistan national team. “

He also believed that his career and coaching experience would contribute to the improvement of the team’s spin bowling arsenal.

Meanwhile, Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal were integral members of the squads that secured victory in the 2009 T20 World Cup and the 2012 Asia Cup.