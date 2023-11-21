Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Mitchell Marsh’s Feet on Prestigious World Cup Trophy Sparks New Controversy

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 21, 2023 | 11:57 am

As Australia rejoiced over their Cricket World Cup victory, a viral image of Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh sparked controversy online.

After a triumphant match, Australian cricketer Pat Cummins took to Instagram to share snapshots of the team’s exuberant celebrations in the locker room. However, one particular photo sparked controversy, depicting Mitchell Marsh lounging on a couch with his feet casually perched atop the prestigious World Cup trophy.

Indian cricket fans, still reeling from the pain of their team’s defeat, were deeply offended by Marsh’s seemingly disrespectful attitude towards the prestigious trophy.

Marsh’s informal posture with the cherished trophy has sparked a heated discussion and stirred up strong emotions among cricket fans, intensifying the post-World Cup final tensions and prompting calls for greater reverence for the sport’s emblems.

Indian cricket enthusiasts responded to the widely circulated image of Mitchell Marsh in the following manner.

An Indian individual mentioned Cricket Australia, stating, “@CricketAus, requesting you to take strict action against Mitchell Marsh’s disrespectful behavior towards the World Cup Trophy.”

Another individual mentioned the ICC and stated, “@ICC, take strict action against Mitchell Marsh. The World Cup trophy is the dream of every Indian, and Aussie players doing something like this is unacceptable!”

Meanwhile, Australia secured its sixth cricket World Cup title with a triumph at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, sparking enthusiastic celebrations among the Australian team.

>