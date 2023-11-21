Mitchell Marsh’s Feet on Prestigious World Cup Trophy Sparks New Controversy

As Australia rejoiced over their Cricket World Cup victory, a viral image of Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh sparked controversy online.

After a triumphant match, Australian cricketer Pat Cummins took to Instagram to share snapshots of the team’s exuberant celebrations in the locker room. However, one particular photo sparked controversy, depicting Mitchell Marsh lounging on a couch with his feet casually perched atop the prestigious World Cup trophy.

Mitchell Marsh with the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/n2oViCDgna — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 20, 2023

Indian cricket fans, still reeling from the pain of their team’s defeat, were deeply offended by Marsh’s seemingly disrespectful attitude towards the prestigious trophy.

Marsh’s informal posture with the cherished trophy has sparked a heated discussion and stirred up strong emotions among cricket fans, intensifying the post-World Cup final tensions and prompting calls for greater reverence for the sport’s emblems.

Indian cricket enthusiasts responded to the widely circulated image of Mitchell Marsh in the following manner.

This is so disrespectful to us. Although, the World trophy belongs to them whatever they do.

😭😭😭😭 If it were won by us,we would have put it on our heads.#INDvsAUSfinal #INDvsAUS#Worldcupfinal2023pic.twitter.com/uqHlsUfCkS — V¹ (@notoktobeok) November 20, 2023

@CricketAus Requesting you to take strict action against Mitchell Marsh's disrespectful behavior towards the World Cup Trophy….My name is Mangesh and I am from The United Bharat (India) pic.twitter.com/UIQxv1do0G — स्वातंत्र्यसूर्य सावरकर भक्त (@SwatantryaSurya) November 20, 2023

An Indian individual mentioned Cricket Australia, stating, “@CricketAus, requesting you to take strict action against Mitchell Marsh’s disrespectful behavior towards the World Cup Trophy.”

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh with the ICC Cricket #WorldCup Trophy. They won the trophy but not the respect. pic.twitter.com/wrVmFCrIbe — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) November 20, 2023

Shame on you Mitchell Marsh. It's disrespectful 😤. It's an insult not only to the World Cup Trophy but also to cricket.#MitchellMarsh #INDvsAUS #INDvsAUSfinal #ICCCricketWorldCup2023Final pic.twitter.com/Vhkn4APQ3b — Mrityunjoy (@Mrityunjoy_offl) November 20, 2023

@cricketworldcup @ICC Take Strict against Mitchell Marsh , World Cup Trophy is Dream of every indian and Aussie Players doing like this ! pic.twitter.com/bFAqyRIPCb — Sarvesh Bhagade (@BhagadeSarvesh) November 20, 2023

Another individual mentioned the ICC and stated, “@ICC, take strict action against Mitchell Marsh. The World Cup trophy is the dream of every Indian, and Aussie players doing something like this is unacceptable!”

Meanwhile, Australia secured its sixth cricket World Cup title with a triumph at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, sparking enthusiastic celebrations among the Australian team.