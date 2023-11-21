Babar Azam Back to Basics to Get Ready for Australia Series

The former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Babar Azam, has begun practicing with the red ball in the nets as the Green Shirts gear up for the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia, scheduled to start next month.

Babar Azam showcased a variety of shots in the video he shared on his X account (formerly Twitter). Among the array of strokes, his preferred and expertly executed shot was the “cover drive”. This particular shot stands out as one that Babar Azam has truly mastered.

ALSO READ Pick Order for PSL 9’s Draft Revealed

Back in harness 🏏 pic.twitter.com/ocYbtX8FTa — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 20, 2023

Babar, who was named in the 18-man squad announced by the recently appointed chief selector Wahab Riaz on Sunday, quickly returned to the practice nets to prepare himself for the upcoming Test series on challenging Australian pitches.

Following Pakistan’s dismal performance in the recently concluded ICC World Cup 2023, where the Men in Green suffered five defeats for the first time in their history, the 29-year-old resigned from captaincy across all formats.

Shan Masood will captain the Pakistani cricket team throughout the upcoming series, commencing with the opening Test match in Perth on December 14th.

ALSO READ How Australia Won World Cup 2023 the Pakistan Way

The Pakistan cricket team will gather for a training camp in Rawalpindi on November 22, in preparation for their upcoming tour. The camp will be held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium and conclude on November 28. The team will then depart from Lahore on November 30 for their international destination.