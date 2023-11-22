Ali Imran Seeks to Prove All-Rounder Credentials in National T20 Cup

Pakistani first-class cricketer, Ali Imran aims to deliver his best performance with both bat and ball in the upcoming National T20 Cup.

In a recent interview, Ali Imran expressed hope to replicate his outstanding performance from previous tournaments. He expressed his desire to make significant contributions with both bat and ball in the upcoming National T20 Cup this year.

Ali Imran said, “The National T20 is a tournament that I always look forward to. It’s been one of my best tournaments over the years as I have won 6 Player of the Match awards in 25 games”.

He added, “I intend to repeat this performance both with bat and bowl this year as I feel Pakistan is still looking for an all-rounder like Hardik Pandya or Mitchell Marsh”.

It should be noted that Sindh emerged victorious in the final of the National T20 Cup 2022, defeating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Ali Imran did not deliver his optimal performance in the last tournament.

The National T20 Cup 2023 is scheduled to begin the league stage from November 24 to 28, followed by the Super 8 stage from December 1 to 10.

