ICC Announces New Rules for Transgenders

New regulations from the International Cricket Council (ICC) prohibit transgender women from participating in international women’s matches.

According to the reports, players who have experienced male puberty will be ineligible for women’s international competitions, irrespective of any surgeries or treatments they may have undergone.

The ICC has announced that the newly introduced regulations will undergo a review within a two-year timeframe. The governing body, after a thorough nine-month consultation process, has implemented its updated policy with immediate effect, emphasizing the safeguarding of the integrity of the women’s game, as well as considerations for safety, fairness, and inclusion.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardic said, “The changes to the gender eligibility regulations resulted from an extensive consultation process and is founded in science and aligned with the core principles developed during the review.”

He added, “Inclusivity is incredibly important to us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women’s game and the safety of players.”

Danielle McGahey of Canada made history in September 2023 as the inaugural transgender cricketer to participate in an official international match.

During an ICC T20 World Cup qualifying tournament in Los Angeles, McGahey played in six T20 internationals, accumulating a total of 118 runs across six innings with an average of 19.66. She achieved her highest score of 48 off 45 balls against Brazil.

After receiving news of her ban from an ICC lawyer on November 14th, she shared her disappointment with the decision.

McGahey said in an interview, “I have now read the new policy, but I was informed by the ICC last week and they let me know what was about to occur. So I’ve been kept in the loop at all points.”

She added, “I don’t have a lot to say currently but it’s a tough decision to take. Obviously, processing it has been challenging as it marks the end of my international cricket career. I hope it does not dissuade anyone from chasing their dreams. Trans women belong in sport, and belong in cricket.”

Per the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) guidelines, transgender women seeking to participate in elite-level women’s cricket competitions must obtain written authorization beforehand. The ECB evaluates each application individually.

A representative from the ECB stated, “We are actively reassessing our transgender policy, taking into account factors such as inclusivity, safety, and fairness. The new ICC regulations will be taken into consideration as part of this ongoing review.”