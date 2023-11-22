Mohammad Shami Expresses Concerns Over Criticism on Indian Team From Pakistan

Indian fast bowler Mohammad Shami shared his thoughts on the criticism from Pakistan directed towards his team after his best performance with the ball in the recent 2023 World Cup.

During a local interview, Mohammad Shami mentioned that certain Pakistani players tend to feel envious of his performance because they firmly believe in their mindset that they are the best.

ALSO READ ICC Announces New Rules for Transgenders

Mohammad Shami said, “During the World Cup, I secured 5 wickets in one match, followed by another match where I took 4 wickets, and then another with 5 wickets. However, certain Pakistani players seemed to harbor jealousy towards my performance, presumably due to their mindset that they are the best.”

He added, “The best performers are those who deliver on time, and I only trust them. The controversy arises when people claim you obtained the ball from a different company and in a different color, suggesting ICC favors you. Let’s address these issues directly.”

Shami also highlighted that Wasim Akram explained these controversies on a local show, discussing the process of selecting and distributing cricket balls for a match, including how the decision is made about which team gets to bat or bowl first. However, despite these clarifications, controversies persist.

He also mentioned that if you haven’t played at the international level, it’s challenging to grasp these aspects. When former players engage in controversy, people will mock them.

It must be noted that Mohammad Shami played in seven matches during the 2023 World Cup, securing 24 wickets with an impressive average of 10.71.

Furthermore, Shami achieved three five-wicket hauls in a single World Cup. In the semi-final against New Zealand, he claimed seven wickets, the highest by any bowler in a single World Cup, and was also part of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 team.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Reacts to Haris Rauf’s Absence from Test Series

He emerged as the top wicket-taker in the World Cup and also clinched the Golden Ball award in the final. However, despite his outstanding performance, his team fell short of winning the World Cup and suffered a defeat to Australia in the final.