Android 14 is Rolling Out to Samsung Flagships and Mid Rangers Alike

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Nov 22, 2023 | 6:42 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Samsung has initiated the update process for Android 14 coupled with One UI 6, and given how Samsung usually operates, the rollout won’t stop until numerous models are brought up to date within weeks.

As of now, both the S23 and S22 families have received the Android 14 update. Today, additional devices are joining the lineup for the update, including the Galaxy A54, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

ALSO READ

The initial rollout of the A54’s update is underway on AT&T in the US. Conversely, the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 are getting their first updates through Verizon in the US. The Galaxy S23 FE’s deployment appears to have a more global reach, but currently, it only impacts models equipped with Samsung’s own Exynos SoC. The US model with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset may have a bit more waiting time.

Once these updates become available on one carrier or in one country, they are expected to swiftly extend to all carriers and unlocked units across various countries, so there’s no need to worry. As is customary in such scenarios, the rollouts may be staggered, so if you haven’t received an update notification yet, there’s no need to worry—it should arrive soon.

ALSO READ

Samsung is quick to release its OS updates around the world at the same, so it should not be long before it arrives in Pakistan. Last year, the One UI 5 update based on Android 13 arrived in Pakistan as soon as it was released in Samsung’s home country, South Korea.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Brangelina’s Son Calls Brad Pitt a ‘Terrible’ Father
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA’s Major Operation Against Illegal Construction in Housing Schemes
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>