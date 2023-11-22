Samsung is Working on New OLED Screens With Much Better Power Saving

According to a report from Korean news outlet The Elec, Samsung may introduce a novel type of blue phosphorescent OLED panel in 2025.

Although initial expectations from industry observers pointed towards a debut in 2024, it appears that the development of the new material for the blue sub-pixels is facing challenges.

Samsung’s current display technology incorporates phosphorescent green and red sub-pixels, while the blue diodes still utilize fluorescent technology. Consequently, they cannot be referred to as PHOLED, as it would be technically inaccurate.

The newly proposed phosphorescent diodes boast 100% internal luminous efficiency, a significant improvement over the blue fluorescent counterparts, which are limited to 25%.

The successful development of proper blue phosphorescent diodes by Samsung has the potential to significantly enhance power efficiency. However, a major drawback to consider is that the lifespan of these blue phosphorescent diodes is approximately 55% of that of the fluorescent blue diodes.

This substantial limitation has led some individuals familiar with the matter to doubt Samsung’s ability to integrate this technology into commercial products by 2025. Perhaps this is the reason why Samsung is facing challenges in its development, but there is no such information in any of the reports as of yet.

Nevertheless, Samsung remains committed to its research and development endeavors. If successful, it would become the first manufacturer to mass-produce PHOLED panels, potentially establishing a substantial market advantage in the years to come.

But we are still a year away from 2025 and that is plenty of time for Samsung’s rivals, such as BOE and LG, to catch up with their own competitive technology.

