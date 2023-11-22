Sri Lanka Regains ICC Membership After Resolving Govt Interference Issues

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reinstated Sri Lanka’s membership, allowing them to participate in both bilateral cricket matches and ICC tournaments following their recent suspension for violating ICC membership requirements, specifically the mandate for autonomous governance without government interference.

According to reports following a hearing from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the ICC Board convened on Tuesday to formalize the terms of SLC’s suspension.

ALSO READ Shoaib Malik to Captain Sialkot in National T20 Like Good Old Days

The ICC has officially sanctioned new gender eligibility regulations for international cricket, following an extensive 9-month consultation process involving key stakeholders in the sport.

The guiding principles of the policy prioritize safeguarding the integrity of women’s cricket, ensuring safety, and promoting fairness and inclusion. As per these regulations, individuals assigned male at birth who have undergone male puberty will be ineligible to participate in international women’s cricket, irrespective of any gender reassignment treatments or surgeries they may have undergone.

The comprehensive review of these regulations was spearheaded by the ICC Medical Advisory Committee, under the leadership of Dr. Peter Harcourt.

It is important to note that the scope of this review is limited to gender eligibility in international women’s cricket, and individual Member Boards retain authority over gender eligibility at the domestic level, which may be influenced by local legislation. The implemented regulations are set to undergo a thorough review within a two-year timeframe.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, “The changes to the gender eligibility regulations resulted from an extensive consultation process and is founded in science and aligned with the core principles developed during the review.”

ALSO READ Ali Imran Seeks to Prove All-Rounder Credentials in National T20 Cup

He also mentioned that while inclusivity holds significant importance for us in the realm of sports, our foremost concern was safeguarding the integrity of the international women’s game and ensuring the safety of players.