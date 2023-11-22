Shoaib Malik to Captain Sialkot in National T20 Like Good Old Days

Former Pakistan captain and veteran all-rounder, Shoaib Malik is making a comeback to domestic cricket and will be representing Sialkot Region in the National T20 Cup after a prolonged absence.

According to the details, Malik is aiming to make a comeback to the Pakistan national cricket team in time for the 2024 T20 World Cup. He plans to achieve this by focusing on his performances in domestic cricket.

The 42-year-old Malik will lead the Sialkot Region in the upcoming National T20 Cup, leveraging his past success in securing numerous tournament victories for his team.

Shoaib Malik will also play the practice match ahead of the domestic T20 cup.

Meanwhile, the league stage of the National T20 Cup 2023 is set to kick off on November 24 in Karachi, featuring the first match between Lahore Region and Peshawar Region. Subsequently, the Super 8 stage will take place from December 1 to 10.