Messi to Face Ronaldo in an Enticing Last Dance Soon

Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain and 8-time Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi will face 5-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo in February 2024 when the two will collide for an exhibition match.

The Last Dance

It's the last dance of football greatness! 🏆

Ronaldo vs Messi clash on the pitch. Watch Inter Miami FC…

The match has been termed as the ‘Last Dance’ which links to possibly the final encounter between these two giants of the sport.

Messi’s Inter Miami versus Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr will be played in February 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match falls under the umbrella of the ‘Riyadh Super Cup’, with multiple football stars being a part of it.

United States of America’s (USA) Inter Miami boasts the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and DeAndre Yedlin, while Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr employees Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, Marcelo Brozovic and Alex Telles.

There is no specific date and venue announced for the match, but this is the first time that the two footballing giants will collide with their new clubs. Barcelona’s Messi and Real Madrid’s Ronaldo had a great rivalry for over a decade, but ever since they left Spain, they haven’t been in first-hand competition.

The last time Messi and Ronaldo played against each other, Messi’s ex-club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won the match 5-4 versus Ronaldo’s Riyadh All-Stars XI in January 2023.