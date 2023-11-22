Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Brazil Vs. Argentina Clash Ends in Ugly Brawl Between Fans and Police

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Nov 22, 2023 | 1:28 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Reigning World Cup champions Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in Brazil’s home ground Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho (Maracanã), the same stadium where Germany beat Argentina 1-0 to win the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The main headline from the match wasn’t the defeat for Brazil, rather it was the rowdy behavior of the crowd with the police.

ALSO READ

The match had to be delayed by 30 minutes due to the supporters of both teams colliding with one another. Police had to step in to play the role of a mediator, but the Argentine fans started to charge towards them as well. Argentine captain Lionel Messi, as well as Brazil’s Marquinhos, felt worried for the families, women, and children present in the stadium. The football match had become a secondary thing for them, the family’s safety being the first.

The match itself saw many stoppages. Brazil faced 4 bookings, 3 yellow cards, and a red card for forward Joelinton in the 81st minute. First-half saw no goals, but in the 63rd minute, Giovani Lo Celso shot a corner-kick which was headed home by center-back Nicolas Otamendi.

ALSO READ

Otamendi’s center-back partner Cristian Romero, who is thought to be undisciplined due to his consistent red-card fouls, had a good game as he held onto a clean sheet.

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>