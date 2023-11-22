Brazil Vs. Argentina Clash Ends in Ugly Brawl Between Fans and Police

Reigning World Cup champions Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in Brazil’s home ground Estadio Jornalista Mário Filho (Maracanã), the same stadium where Germany beat Argentina 1-0 to win the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The main headline from the match wasn’t the defeat for Brazil, rather it was the rowdy behavior of the crowd with the police.

The match had to be delayed by 30 minutes due to the supporters of both teams colliding with one another. Police had to step in to play the role of a mediator, but the Argentine fans started to charge towards them as well. Argentine captain Lionel Messi, as well as Brazil’s Marquinhos, felt worried for the families, women, and children present in the stadium. The football match had become a secondary thing for them, the family’s safety being the first.

Incidentes en la previa del clásico sudamericano. Momentos antes del inicio del partido hay disturbios en la tribuna y los jugadores de ambas selecciones intentan calmar los ánimos. Se demora el arranque de Brasil vs Argentina por las #Eliminatorias. pic.twitter.com/V8kSg4iYNj — Televisión Pública (@TV_Publica) November 22, 2023

The match itself saw many stoppages. Brazil faced 4 bookings, 3 yellow cards, and a red card for forward Joelinton in the 81st minute. First-half saw no goals, but in the 63rd minute, Giovani Lo Celso shot a corner-kick which was headed home by center-back Nicolas Otamendi.

Otamendi’s center-back partner Cristian Romero, who is thought to be undisciplined due to his consistent red-card fouls, had a good game as he held onto a clean sheet.