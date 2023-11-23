PFF Chairperson Confirms Pakistan-Tajikistan Clash’s Attendance at 22,500

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) chairperson, Haroon Malik, confirmed that over 22,500 people attended the Pakistan vs. Tajikistan football match on Tuesday, 21 November 2023. The numbers read out during the match stood at 18,300, but Malik said that PFF’s ticketing partners have confirmed that the numbers were higher than that, standing at a tad above 22,500.

Considering that the stadium’s FIFA-allowed capacity is around 24,000, these numbers are impressive because this was just the second home match Pakistan played after the 14-month ban by FIFA on PFF. The total capacity of Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad is 48,000, but FIFA doesn’t allow spectators to sit on stairs; it is compulsory for a seat to be placed where the spectator sits and watches the match.

Around 50% of the stadium is filled with seats while the rest lacks seats.

Pakistan had a disappointing outing against Tajikistan, as the team lost 1-6. Pakistan were missing first-choice defenders Easah Suliman (injured) and Omer Hayat (suspended) as well as the workhorse midfielder Shayak Dost (suspended). The other match in this window was against Saudi Arabia in Al-Hasa. Saudi Arabia won that match 4-0, courtesy of a brace from Saleh Al-Shehri.

Pakistan’s next assignment is against Jordan home and away. They will act as Pakistan’s 3rd and 4th match in the 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home match will be contested on 21 March 2024, while the away leg will be played on 26 March 2024.