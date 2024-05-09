Ticket Prices for Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup 2024 Revealed

Probably the biggest clash in the world of cricket will take place on June 9 at the Nassau Cricket Stadium in New York between arch-rivals, Pakistan and India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

According to media reports, tickets for the stadium, which has a capacity of 34,000 spectators range between $175 to $400, which amounts to over 100,000 Pakistani rupees.

ALSO READ Here’s the Complete Schedule of Central Asian Volleyball Championship in Islamabad

Tickets for the Pakistan-India match fall into three categories: Standard, Standard Plus, and Premium tickets. Standard tickets are priced at $175, which is over 48,000 Pakistani rupees. Meanwhile, Standard Plus tickets are priced at $300, which exceeds 83,000 Pakistani rupees. On the other hand, Premium tickets are priced at $400, which amounts to over 100,000 Pakistani rupees.

Category Price in $ Price in PKR Standard $175 48,000 Standard Plus $300 83,000 Premium $400 100,000

Furthermore, fans from Pakistan travelling to the USA to watch the match will also be opting to stay in local hotels during their stay in New York. However, there has been an increase in hotel rates during the World Cup days as well.

According to a well-known travel website, local hotels are charging anywhere between 10,000 to 100,000 Pakistani rupees per night. However, experts suggest that these rates may increase significantly closer to the Pakistan-India match.

Babar Azam’s men will kickstart their campaign on June 6 against the hosts USA in Dallas while they will take on their arch-rivals India on June 9 in New York.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi Owner Still Hopeful of PSL 10 Matches Being Played in Peshawar

The Green Shirts are then expected to play Canada on June 11 in New York and their last group match will be held in Florida against Ireland on June 16.