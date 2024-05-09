ChatGPT Could Let You Generate Explicit Content Soon

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 9, 2024 | 1:02 pm

OpenAI currently bars users from generating NSFW content on ChatGPT, such as sexually explicit imagery or other adult-rated material. But according to the company’s new Model Spec document, it is looking for ways to allow ChatGPT to generate porn “responsibly”, reports WIRED.

There is a specific “commentary” note part in the document that talks about how OpenAI is exploring ways it could allow such content to be generated on ChatGPT.

Here is what the document says: “We’re exploring whether we can responsibly provide the ability to generate NSFW content in age-appropriate contexts through the API and ChatGPT. We look forward to better understanding user and societal expectations of model behavior in this area.”

ALSO READ

NSFW content is not just going to include nudity, but also “extreme gore, slurs, and unsolicited profanity”, as per the Model Spec document from OpenAI.

It remains uncertain whether OpenAI’s experimentation into handling NSFW content responsibly might lead to a minor relaxation of its usage policy, such as allowing the generation of erotic text, or a broader easing to include descriptions or portrayals of violence.

WIRED reached out to OpenAI for an official comment on the matter and company spokesperson Grace McGuire said the Model Spec aims to “bring more transparency about the development process and get a cross-section of perspectives and feedback from the public, policymakers, and other stakeholders.”

ALSO READ

The spokesperson did not share any details on how OpenAI is exploring ways to let ChatGPT create porn and what feedback the company has received on the idea.

OpenAI CTO Mira Murati has previously said during an interview with the Wall Street Journal that she is unsure whether the company will allow nudity on its AI chatbot.

