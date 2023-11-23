Rain and Snow Predicted in Different Regions This Week

The first widespread Western Disturbance (WD) of the winter season 2023-24 is poised to impact various regions across Pakistan, from Sindh to Kashmir, between the 25th and 27th of November.

Anticipated to usher in a shift in weather patterns, this WD is expected to bring cloudy conditions and showers/light rains to Balochistan, Punjab, and Sindh provinces.

Simultaneously, snowfall is predicted over the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Kashmir.

A slight air of uncertainty surrounds the forecast, but meteorologists suggest the likelihood of a few thunderstorms and moderate rains in the eastern strip of the country, particularly in Eastern Sindh/Tharparkar and Eastern Punjab.

Despite these expectations, the system is anticipated to be relatively less productive in terms of precipitation.

ALSO READ IMF Demands Another Gas Bomb to Slash Circular Debt

Intriguingly, there is a possibility of showers gracing the bustling city of Karachi on the 25th and 26th of November.

As citizens brace themselves for the potential changes in weather, authorities advise vigilance and preparedness, considering the fluid nature of meteorological predictions.