All-Rounder Imad Wasim Retires From International Career

All-rounder Imad Wasim has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a career that spanned eight years. The 34-year-old Imad made his international debut in May 2015 against Zimbabwe and went on to represent Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is. He took 109 wickets and scored 1,472 runs in his international career.

Imad has been a key member of the Pakistan team over the years and was part of the 2017 Champions Trophy-winning squad. He also played in the 2016 T20 World Cup, 2019 World Cup, and 2021 T20 World Cup.

Imad Wasim said, “I would like to thank the PCB for all their support over the years; it has truly been an honor to represent Pakistan. Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true. It’s an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forward with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and look forward to watching the team excel. I would like to thank Pakistan fans for always supporting me with such passion. I now look forward to focusing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage.”

Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf said, “Imad Wasim has been a valuable asset to Pakistan cricket. His performances, especially in white-ball cricket, have been crucial to the team’s success. While we respect his decision to retire, we will miss his presence on the field”.

“On behalf of the PCB and its management committee, I extend our sincere thanks to Imad for his services to Pakistan cricket and wish him the very best in his future endeavors,” added Chairman Zaka Ashraf.