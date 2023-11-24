Pakistan’s Football Sensation Harun Hamid Finally Signs for an English Club

Pakistan men’s football team midfielder Harun Hamid has signed for England’s 6th division club, St Albans City FC (Football Club). He is in line to play St Albans City’s next match against Maidstone United tomorrow, as he went back on time after the Pakistan versus Tajikistan match on 21 November 2023.

Hamid was released by Queens Park Rangers (QPR) before the start of this season, and he was waiting to sign for a club. Sources linked him to a few Middle Eastern clubs, but he has decided to stay in the United Kingdom where he was born and resides with his family.

🤩 Welcome Harun 🤝 We're delighted to announce the signing of @TheRealPFF international Harun Hamid 💛 Harun has linked up with the squad and will be available for selection at tomorrow's fixture with Maidstone#SACFC 😇 pic.twitter.com/Qa0duARXtA — St Albans City FC (@stalbanscityfc) November 24, 2023

St Albans City finished 6th out of 24 teams in last season’s 6th division standings, but this year around the results haven’t gone in their favor. They are reeling at 16th and want a creative force who can provide them with goals.

St Albans City FC is coached by David Noble, who was signed by Premier League sides Arsenal and West Ham United during his playing days.

Hamid scored his maiden goal for Pakistan against Cambodia in the 2nd leg of the 1st round during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He thumped home the ball through his left foot, and that strike proved to be enough to help Pakistan progress to the 2nd round of the World Cup qualifiers for the first time in the country’s history.