Wahab Riaz’s Public Comment Hurts Haris Rauf Deeply

Haris Rauf is reportedly feeling distressed due to the unwarranted criticism he has been facing following Chief Selector Wahab Raiz’s remarks about his withdrawal from the Australia tour.

A close family source revealed that Haris is disheartened by the harsh criticism directed at the pacers during the World Cup campaign.

The source said, “Look Haris is upset with those who have unleashed undue criticism on the pacers during the World Cup campaign. Even those who hardly know anything are criticizing his form and raising questions about his not picking wickets regularly during World Cup matches.”

The source added, “What a fast bowler requires is to get mentally fit and ready for big-time cricket. Haris believes that he is not in the right state of mind physically and mentally to play Test cricket where you have to stay alert all five days.”

Reports also indicated that Haris believes he should prioritize the shorter format of the game to prepare himself physically and mentally for Tests and other international obligations. “In just a few months, you can expect to see him participating in all formats of the game. At the moment, his primary focus is on T20 cricket.”

Pakistan’s 18-member Test squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia, taking place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, was revealed earlier this week by Chief Selector Wahab Riaz.

During his first press conference as Chief Selector, Riaz mentioned that Haris had given the cricket board his assurance to participate in Test cricket for the national team. However, at the eleventh hour, he unexpectedly withdrew, rendering himself unavailable for the series.

Meanwhile, determined to make a strong comeback in Test cricket, Haris Rauf is currently in Karachi for the National T20 Championship to regain his peak physical and mental fitness.