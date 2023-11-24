Ashwin Lauds Australia’s Tactical Masterclass in World Cup Final Against India

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded Australia’s tactical prowess in their triumph over India in the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin expressed his admiration for Australia’s exceptional tactical approach in the final. He was genuinely surprised by their strategic brilliance during the match.

Ashwin said, “Australia were tactically outstanding in the final. I was shell-shocked to see their tactics during the final. Cummins was struggling in ODIs leading up to the World Cup, but in the last 4-5 matches of the World Cup, almost 50 percent of his balls were cutters.”

He added, “In the final, Cummins had a 4-5 field like an off-spinner does. He bowled only three balls over the 6-meter mark in his entire 10-over spell, he did not bowl full enough for the batters to get under or drive.”

Ravichandran Ashwin also mentioned that during the mid-innings break, while inspecting the pitch, he inquired from George Bailey about their decision not to bat first. Bailey explained that based on their extensive experience playing in IPL and bilateral series at the venue, the red soil tends to disintegrate, whereas the black soil improves for batting under the lights.

Despite entering the final as favorites with the home-ground advantage and an unbeaten record in the tournament, Team India was defeated by the Aussies.

In a surprising move, Australia opted to bowl first in the final showdown but justified their decision with an exceptional performance. Although they conceded 80 runs in the initial powerplay, Pat Cummins and his team adhered to their game plan, stifling India in the middle overs and securing crucial dismissals at regular intervals.

Pat Cummins played a crucial role himself, taking timely wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli, ultimately finishing with figures of 2-34 from his 10 overs.