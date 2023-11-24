Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch National T20 Cup 2023 Live Streaming

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 24, 2023 | 3:06 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The National T20 2023-24 tournament kicks off today in Karachi, with 18 teams set to compete across four venues: National Bank Stadium, UBL Sports Complex, HPC Oval Ground, and NBP Sports Complex. The tournament will run until December 10th.

Matches played at National Bank Stadium will be broadcast live on ARY ZAP in Pakistan and streamed live on YouTube internationally. Doubleheaders at National Bank Stadium will commence at 3 pm and 8 pm Pakistan time, with the coin toss taking place at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm, respectively.

ALSO READ

Live Streaming

ARY Zap LINK LINK LINK

The 63-match tournament will commence with group stage matches, followed by the Super Eight stage. A total of 32 group stage matches will be played between November 24 and 28. The 18 participating teams have been divided into four groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight stage, which will be played in a round-robin format from December 1 to 8. The complete schedule for the Super Eight matches will be announced soon.

After the Super Eight stage, the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. Both semi-finals will take place on December 9 at National Bank Stadium, at 3 pm and 8 pm, respectively.

ALSO READ

The final will be played at the same venue on December 10. The coin toss will occur at 7:30 pm, and the first ball will be bowled at 8 pm.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>