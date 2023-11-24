Haseebullah Keen to Give a Head-Turning Performance in National T20

Emerging Pakistani cricket star, Haseebullah is keen to stick to his fundamentals and strive to contribute his best to the team in the 2023 National T20 Cup. He is determined to deliver a standout performance in the tournament.

Haseebullah, speaking on a local sports show, expressed his disappointment at not winning the semi-final of the Pakistan Cup 2023. However, he vowed to give his best and follow his team’s plan in the upcoming National T20 tournament.

Haseebullah said, “I thank Allah for my performance. I have been doing well in One-Day cricket for the last three years. I stick to my basics and try to give my best for the team.”

He added, “Unfortunately, we couldn’t win the semi-final of the Pakistan Cup 2023 but in the National T20 I will once again try my best and stick to my team’s plan.”

Haseebullah expressed that several players from Balochistan have achieved success at the highest level. He stated, “I am committed to giving my utmost to represent Pakistan and sustaining a prolonged career in the national team.”

The wicket-keeper batter is optimistic that his entry into the Pakistan team will inspire more young talents from Balochistan to develop an interest in cricket.

When asked about his favorite wicketkeeper-batter, Haseebullah mentioned Adam Gilchrist. He expressed, “I strive to emulate Adam Gilchrist’s aggressive style of play in my own batting.”

The highly anticipated National T20 2023, Pakistan’s top-tier domestic cricket tournament, kicks off today with the participation of 18 teams.

The National T20 Cup provides a platform for emerging cricketers to showcase their talent and gain recognition. Success in this tournament can pave the way for opportunities in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the national team.

Haseebullah Khan, a promising young cricketer, is set to make a mark in the National T20 Cup 2023. Having been named Player of the Tournament in the Pakistan Cup 2023, Haseebullah, representing Multan in the domestic season 2023, is eager to continue his success in the T20 format.

Haseebullah’s remarkable performance in the Pakistan Cup 2023, where he amassed 326 runs for Multan at an impressive average of 65.20, earned him the coveted Player of the Tournament award and the title of the event’s best wicket-keeper.