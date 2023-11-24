LHC Orders Early Closure of Johar Town Cafes

During the ongoing hearing of the environment-related petitions, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the district administration of Lahore to close cafes located in Johar Town at 10PM.

The directive was issued by Justice Shahid Karim of the LHC. During today’s hearing, the judge directed the authorities that no cafe should be allowed to open its doors beyond 10 PM.

However, an extension of an hour has been granted on Saturdays. It is pertinent to mention that the number of cafes in Johar Town is significantly higher than in any other neighborhood in Lahore.

Owners of all the cafes have been strictly instructed to comply with the court’s order. If anyone is found violating the order, their business will be closed immediately.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioners have been ordered to seal all the factories contributing to environmental pollution. Additionally, the DCs will submit detailed reports during the next hearing about the steps they have taken to improve air quality.

Yesterday, a meeting held under caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made various decisions to combat the dangerous level of smog. Addressing a presser, the caretaker CM announced the closure of schools on Friday and Saturday in the 10 districts of the province.

The meeting also decided to provide 10,000 electric motorbikes to students on subsidy. Moreover, markets will remain closed on Sunday, however, they will be allowed to open at 3pm on Friday and Saturday.