Punjab Police Announces Thousands of Constables Jobs

Punjab police has decided to recruit thousands of constables in the police department and a summary has been sent for approval to the cabinet in this regard.

According to reports, in a bid to enhance its manpower, the provincial police will be recruiting 4,000 constables. Inspector General (IG) Police Dr Usman Anwar has granted his approval for the fresh recruitments.

According to IG Punjab, 4,000 constables will be recruited to address staffing needs. He added that a summary has been dispatched for the approval of the provincial cabinet.

Following the approval, the police department will formally advertise the jobs.

In other news, the provincial police recently announced its plans to purchase hundreds of electric bikes to combat fuel shortage and save millions of rupees in fuel expenses every year.

IG Punjab made the announcement, stating that they will be purchasing a total of 200 e-bikes for the police in the first phase. Furthermore, Rs. 30 million has also been allocated for the purpose.